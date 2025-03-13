Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai OTT release: When and where to watch Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan's Tamil drama online

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is a Tamil drama that premiered in theaters on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, the film received a mixed response at the box office. And now, the movie is gearing up for its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai will start streaming on Tentkotta on March 14. The announcement post on the X account of the streaming platform read, "Love knows no boundaries! #KaadhalEnbadhuPodhuUdamai breaks barriers and celebrates love in all forms. Streaming EXCLUSIVELY this week on #Tentkotta."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

The story of Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai revolves around Sam, who shares with her mother, Lakshmi, that she has fallen in love. The mother, who is a motivational speaker, assumes her daughter’s partner is a man and is ready to welcome him. However, when she discovers Sam loves a woman, tensions arise, leading to emotional conflicts.

Lakshmi struggles to reconcile her public advocacy with her personal beliefs. Meanwhile, Devaraj, Sam’s estranged father, strongly opposes the relationship, blaming Lakshmi’s upbringing. Their housemaid Mary is among the first to acknowledge Sam’s feelings.

Advertisement

Sam’s best friend, Ravindra, unintentionally becomes part of the confusion when Lakshmi mistakes him for her daughter’s partner. As misunderstandings grow, emotions run high, forcing each character to confront their own biases.

Cast and crew of Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is directed and written by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Jomon Jacob, Nithiyah Atputharajah, Dijo Augustine, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj, with Jeo Baby presenting it. On the other hand, the music is composed by Kannan Narayanan.

The cast includes Vineeth as Devaraj, Rohini as Lakshmi, and Lijomol Jose as Sam. Anusha Prabhu plays Nandhini, while Kalesh Ramanand appears as Ravindra. Deepa Shankar portrays Mary.

Are you excited to watch Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.