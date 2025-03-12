Wagah OTT release: Where to watch Vikram Prabhu and Ranya Rao starrer romantic actioner online

The movie Wagah starring Vikram Prabhu and Ranya Rao was released in theaters back in 2016. Let’s take a look at where you can watch this action romance film online.

Where to watch Wagah

The movie Wagah starring Vikram Prabhu and Ranya Rao is available to stream for free on YouTube. The film is also available for viewing on JioHotstar with its Hindi dub.

Official trailer and plot of Wagah

The movie Wagah starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role is a Tamil-language romantic actioner. The film tells the tale of an Indian soldier who is stationed at the flashpoint border in Wagah.

Over the course of the story, the man finds himself in a tough situation when he is caught by Pakistani soldiers while trying to escort his girlfriend back home in Pakistan.

The film was released in theaters on August 12, 2016, but critics gave it mixed reviews, and it ultimately failed at the box office.

Cast and crew of Wagah

The movie Wagah features Vikram Prabhu and Kannada actress Ranya Rao in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also had actors like Shaji Chaudhary, Karunas, Sathyan, Rajendran, Raj Kapoor, Tulasi, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by G. N. R. Kumaravelan, which is based on his own screenplay. The movie bankrolled by M. Balavishwaanathan had musician D Imman crafting the musical tracks and scores.

The film’s cinematography was handled by SR. Sathish Kumar, with editing responsibilities being fulfilled by Raja Mohammad.

Coming to Vikram Prabhu’s work front, the Ponniyin Selvan actor was last seen in the Tamil flick Raid. The action thriller directed by Karthi was the remake of the 2018 Kannada film Tagaru starring Shiva Rajkumar. Apart from Vikram, the film had actors Sri Divya, Ananthika Sanilkumar, and Rishi Rithvik in pivotal roles.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in Ghaati, co-starring alongside Anushka Shetty. The Telugu action crime drama is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

On the other hand, Kannada actress Ranya Rao had made quite the headlines recently after she was apprehended for smuggling gold into India. The 33-year-old actress was arrested while trying to transport 14 kgs of gold tucked inside her clothes.