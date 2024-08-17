'Too focussed on you': Kajal Aggarwal pens romantic ‘belated’ birthday post for her husband, Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal has delighted all her fans by sharing wonderful pictures with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She also wrote a special note for her beloved, wishing him a belated birthday.

On her official Instagram account, the actress shared two lovey-dovey pictures with Kitchlu and wrote, “Happy belated birthday husband (Sic). I was too focussed on you to post on ig yesterday! (Sic)"

Check out the post below:

In the pictures, Kajal looked lovely, as always, in her all-black outfit. The stunning actress opted for a full-sleeve black top and paired it with an elegant matching mini skirt with stockings. On the other hand, her husband can be seen clad in regular denim, a black shirt, and a grey blazer.

The couple indeed looks like a pair made in heaven. Judging from the pictures, it seems like the snapshots are from one of their vacations abroad.

For the unversed, Kajal exchanged wedding vows with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. It is pertinent to mention that the adorable couple tied the knot in a low-key affair amidst the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years after marital bliss, Kajal and her husband, Gautam, embraced parenthood. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. Kajal and Gautam have named their little bundle of joy Neil Kitchlu. The happy family often takes social media by storm with their oh-so-beautiful pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Agarwal was last seen in her last film, Satyabhama, where she played a fierce cop. Directed and written by Suman Chikkala, the action-thriller revolves around the character ACP Satyabhama, who is investigating a missing-person case. As she proceeds with the case, Satyabhama uncovers shocking truths about it that lead to dangerous twists and turns.

Apart from that, Kajal was also seen in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Indian 2 which was released on July 12.

