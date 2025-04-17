Sikandar Final Box Office India: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer mass action drama wraps its theatrical run at Rs 101 crore

Sikandar starring Megastar Salman Khan in the lead is near its theatrical end at the box office. The mass action drama is taking a last few breaths before moving out of the cinemas. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie was released with much-anticipation on Eid 2025; however it turned out to be a big flop at the box office.

Sikandar wraps its domestic theatrical run at just Rs 101 crore

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments, Sikandar couldn't stand tall on the high expectations of the fans. The movie took an opening of Rs 25 crore on its opening day. It further witnessed some spikes over the festive period. However, the movie couldn't maintain the momentum and started crawling soon after the Eid holidays got over.

It took around 16 days to enter the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, which is not usual for a Salman Khan movie. And now with the arrival of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, the film is wrapping its domestic theatrical run at just Rs 101 crore net. For the unversed, the AR Murugadoss directorial turned Salman Khan's 18th consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Sikandar turned out to be one of the lowest earners of Salman Khan. In addition, it also became his biggest flop since the release of Yuvvraaj in 2008. The actor needs to reinvent himself and bounce back in his vintage avatar. Megastar is taking a lot of time choosing his next film. It will be interesting to see how the actor makes his comeback and reclaims his top position at the box office.

