Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas starrer delayed due to unfinished VFX; film gets a new release date

Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious mythological drama Kannappa was postponed from its previously locked April 2025 release date due to unfinished VFX work. However, recent reports have sparked fresh buzz about its new release date.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kannappa will now hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. The makers of the historical action drama announced the same during a special meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Nonetheless, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited to confirm the new release date.

For the uninitiated, anticipation surrounding Kannappa has grown significantly due to the special cameos featured in the film, including appearances by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. All four actors are playing key roles that will be crucial to the film’s storyline.

It was back on March 29 when Vishnu Manchu, along with the makers, announced the delay of Kannappa from its previously fixed release date. In an official note, they cited the completion of a few key sequences using VFX as the sole reason behind the holdup.

An excerpt from the long announcement post read: “We need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit more delayed.”

Coming back to the film, Vishnu Manchu, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, confirmed that neither Mohanlal nor Prabhas charged a single penny for their cameos in Kannappa.

He said, “Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever, and they did it out of love for my dad.”

