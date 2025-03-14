Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week: Ah to Puneeth Rajkumar’s Appu
Read on for detailed insights into the latest Kannada movie releases in theaters. Check them out here.
Kannada cinemas are lighting up the big screens this week with fresh releases and an exciting re-release. Here’s everything you need to know about the films.
Kannada movies releasing in theaters
1. Ah!
- Cast: Sreejith, Ameeta S. Kulal, Anusha Rai, Yamuna Srinidhi, Pallavi Gowda, Ashwin Hassan
- Release date: March 14, 2025
The latest Kannada flick, Ah!, is a romantic horror thriller directed by G Srinivas Ramanagara. The gripping tale unfolds over 12 hours, following the story of Rahul and Anjali.
The duo arrives at an apartment in Bengaluru, unaware of its eerie past. When Rahul leaves for work, Anjali encounters terrifying supernatural occurrences and finds herself trapped. As the danger escalates, both must find a way to escape in time, making for a suspenseful and thrilling narrative.
2. Paarithoshaka
- Cast: Rakshith R, Jitendra Nayaka M, Aishwarya C, Akash M, Harshavardan J
- Release date: March 14, 2025
The movie Paarithoshaka is a suspense drama thriller directed by Pradeep Thumbinakere. The film follows a group of treasure seekers who embark on an adventurous quest to find a 200-year-old legendary sword.
However, as they delve deeper into the mystery, greed takes over, unraveling dark and shocking secrets.
3. Appu
- Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rakshita, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy, Sumithra
- Release date: March 14, 2025
The film Appu, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Rakshita, is re-releasing in theaters this week. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this romantic action comedy follows the story of Appu, a young man from a lower middle-class background.
During his college years, Appu gets caught in a fight but is saved by Suchitra. This fateful encounter sparks a romance between them, shaping the rest of the film’s narrative.
The movie’s music was composed by Gurukiran, with cinematography by K. Datthu and editing by S. Manohar. Originally released on April 24, 2002, Appu was a massive success and was later remade in Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali.
