Kannada Box Office: Puneeth Rajkumar's Appu records BIGGEST pre-sales for re-release movie in 2025; set for a BANGER opening

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's iconic movie Appu is returning to the cinemas tomorrow, a day prior to the actor's birthday. The movie is all set for a very good start at the box office.

Appu records historic pre-sales; eyeing superb opening

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Appu is among the iconic movies of Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie has recorded a historic advance booking, hinting towards a solid start. As per reports, the movie emerged as the highest pre-booked Kannada film of the year.

The movie also started trending on BookMyShow, becoming one of the rare Kannada re-release movies to do so. The insane craze for Puneeth Rajkumar's debut movie proves the film's cult fan following. If all goes well, Appu will re-write the box office records in its re-release and set new benchmarks.

For the unversed, the 2000 released movie was a blockbuster venture at the box office. It cemented Puneeth as one of the leading names in the Kannada film industry. The actor worked in about 35 movies in his career before his untimely demise in 2021.

Appu is re-releasing in cinemas on March 14, celebrating the 50th birth anniversary of the late Superstar.

The movie follows Appu, who hails from a lower-middle-class family background. After picking up a fight in college, he injures himself and is saved by Suchitra, who donates blood to save him. They both eventually fall in love.

