Sweetheart Twitter review: 9 tweets to check out if you’re planning to watch Rio Raj, Gopika Ramesh starrer rom-com

Sweetheart!, starring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh, hit theaters on March 14, 2025. As the film premieres on the big screen, netizens have shared their opinions.

Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the movie also features music composed by him. Praising the soundtrack, a user wrote, “Those who are fans of Yuvan. Those who can't attend the Yuvan concert, please watch this movie. A great treat for Yuvan fans.”

Sharing their thoughts on the film, one user wrote, “Watched #Sweetheart with my sweetheart; unfortunately, we were breaking up after the movie.”

Another viewer shared, "Sweetheart—the second half was engaging, which made the movie good. Okay watch.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, "#Sweetheart Heard good reports from the press show for #Sweetheart! People are saying that #RioRaj's performance and U1's songs & BG Score are major plus points. Looking forward to watching it!!”

See the tweets here:

The romantic comedy Sweetheart! follows the story of Vasu, a young man deeply in love with Manu. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers she is pregnant. The film explores how the couple navigates this situation and society’s perception of premarital pregnancy.

Written and directed by Swineeth S. Sukumar, his directorial debut stars Rio Raj and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal fame Gopika Ramesh in lead roles. It also features an ensemble cast, including Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Tulasi Shivamani, and Fouzee.

Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under YSR films, Sweetheart! marks his fourth production after Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Maamanithan, and Pon Ondru Kanden. Yuvan also composes the music, with Balaji Subramanyam handling cinematography and Tamil Arasan overseeing editing.