Baby John: Varun Dhawan drops BTS pics from Nain Matakka song ft Diljit Dosanjh and Keerthy Suresh; don’t miss ‘crazy energy on set’
Varun Dhawan shared BTS pics from Baby John's Nain Matakka song featuring himself, Diljit Dosanjh, and Keerthy Suresh, capturing the ‘crazy energy on set’.
The first track from Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, dropped recently! Titled Nain Matakka, the song, composed by Thaman S, is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan (Dhee). Now, behind-the-scenes pics from the song’s shoot have been unveiled, showcasing the ‘crazy energy on set,’ making fans even more excited for the film!
Taking to Instagram on November 27, Varun Dhawan shared behind-the-scenes pics from the Nain Matakka song of Baby John. In the pictures, Varun and Keerthy are seen grooving alongside Diljit, bringing all the fun energy to life.
It’s definitely too good to miss! Varun captioned the post, "#nainmatakka crazy energy on this set. Are u doing the nain nain matakka hook step?"
Take a look at the BTS pics below!
As soon as the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user commented, “You are in Citadel, it's way different bro,” while another wrote, “Manifesting Nain Matakka with you.” A third user praised, saying, “Crazzyy movesss VD.” Someone else added, “Uper song n dance VD.” The excitement continued with numerous other compliments from fans.
The Nain Matakka track brings infectious energy, thanks to S Thaman's dynamic beats, blending Punjabi rhythms with a Telugu twist. The video sees Keerthy Suresh effortlessly matching Varun Dhawan's high-energy moves, while Diljit makes an appearance, amplifying the song’s lively vibe.
The pair's sizzling chemistry lights up the screen, with Varun showcasing impressive dance moves and Keerthy adding her captivating presence. This vibrant, upbeat number is an instant attention-grabber, as the fresh duo takes center stage.
Sung by global stars Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee, the track also features a special moment with Thaman, posing alongside them.
The much-anticipated Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Kalees, the action-packed entertainer is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, with Jio Studios and Atlee presenting the film.
Backed by A For Apple Studios and Cine 1 Studios Production, Baby John is all set to hit theaters on Christmas, December 25, 2024.
