Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Prime Video goes Kuberaa way, sets new condition over release of Pawan Kalyan’s film

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan’s next big film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been witnessing consecutive delays over its theatrical release. While the makers had finally settled on June 12, 2025, for making its way on big screens, it seems another delay is imminent.

According to strong reports, it is believed that the action film will likely be released sometime during July. Amid all the buzz, the film is now facing certain conditions levied by the OTT platform.

Prime Video enforces condition for timely release of HHVM

As per a Telugu Cinema report, Prime Video has now set a new condition on the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu after bagging the post-theatrical OTT deal with them.

Accordingly, they have now set a new condition for the producer of the Pawan Kalyan starrer, forcing them to release the film by the end of July, as per their agreement.

If not adhered to, it would directly risk the deal signed between the makers and the OTT platform, or worse, a deduction may be expected from the same.

This has served as an ultimatum, as Prime Video has already been quite flexible in rescheduling the release date for this film twice before, initially for May 9 and then for June 12. As a result, the producer will be announcing a new release date soon.

Prime Video dictated similar conditions for Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa

The news about Prime Video enforcing strict timelines for the scheduled release of a film comes twice in a row after something similar was advised for another Telugu movie in the pipeline, Kuberaa.

The producer of the Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna starrer recently revealed that the streaming platform has threatened to deduct Rs. 10 crores from the previously signed deal with them.

More about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is touted to be a two-parter saga directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and others.

