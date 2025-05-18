Abhilasham OTT release: When and where to watch Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan's Malayalam romantic movie online

Abhilasham is a Malayalam romantic drama that hit the big screens on March 29, 2025. Directed by Shamzu Zayba, the movie opened to positive responses in theaters and is now gearing up for its digital release. Yes, that’s right! Those who missed it in cinemas will soon be able to watch it online.

When and where to watch Abhilasham

Abhilasham will start streaming on Simply South from May 23, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "#Abhilasham, streaming on Simply South from May 23 worldwide, excluding India." According to OTTPlay, the movie will be available for streaming in India on Prime Video.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Abhilasham

Abhilasham follows the story of Abhilash, a man who has long harbored silent feelings for Sherin Moosa. He never confessed his love before she moved away. Years later, Sherin returns to their hometown and stirs old emotions. The story explores whether Abhilash will finally share his true feelings.

The central conflict begins when Sherin asks Abhilash to send 10 bottles of a particular attar afrom his shop to a friend abroad. This leads to a minor legal issue. Abhilash’s best friend, a lawyer named Navas Vallikkunnu, complicates the situation intentionally. His aim is to bring Abhilash and Sherin closer. The narrative then introduces Thaju, a key supporting character who influences the direction of their story.

As events unfold, the film highlights Abhilash's efforts to reconnect with Sherin. Along the way, several twists and misunderstandings arise, shaping their journey.

Cast and crew of Abhilasham

Abhilasham features a talented ensemble cast including Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan, Binu Pappu,Navas Vallikkunnu, Sheethal Zackaria, Nimna Fathoomi, Vasudev Sajeesh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Aadhish Praveen, Zhinz Shan, and Nandana Rajan. The film is directed by Shamzu Zayba and written by Jenith Kachappilly. It is produced by Ann Sariga Antony and Shankar Das under the banner of Second Show Productions.

