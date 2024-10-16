Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya revealed what he would do if he met his ex-wife Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have often been in the limelight, not only for their professional achievements but also for their relationship. The now-ex-couple was once considered one of the most adored pairs in the South Indian entertainment industry. Following their separation, Naga Chaitanya grabbed attention when he spoke in a throwback interview about what he would do if he met his ex-wife. Read on to find out what he said.

During the promotions of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the Custody actor appeared for a candid interview with Bollywood Bubble. The host played a fun rapid-fire round with Naga Chaitanya and asked him what he would do if he met Samantha Ruth Prabhu. To this, Chay said, “Say hi! And give her a hug.”

Further, reacting to another question about the craziest fans’ experiences, Naga Chaitanya revealed how he sees a lot of his admirers imitate the Morse code tattoo on his left hand. Sharing the meaning of his tattoo, he said, "It's the day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that." Moreover, the Manam actor was asked if he had ever thought about changing the tattoo after his separation from Samantha, which he denied.

Meanwhile, the Eega actress also had tattooed Chay’s name on her waist and after her separation, she hinted that she does regret it. Samantha said she would advise her younger self to never get a tattoo in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in 2017 after dating for a while. However, fate had different plans as the couple announced their shocking separation in 2021. At present, both the actors have moved on in their lives, with Naga Chaitanya getting engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in August 2024.

On the other hand, Samantha is rumored to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo has worked on two projects as of yet, Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. While the reports about Sam’s love interest have not been confirmed, it is her frequent work with Raj that has sparked the relationship rumors about them.

ALSO READ: Are Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam collaborating on a movie? Here’s what Suhasini Maniratnam has to say about ongoing rumors