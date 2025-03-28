Machante Maalakha OTT release: Here's where to watch Soubin Shahir starrer Malayalam comedy drama online
Here’s everything you need to know about the Soubin Shahir starrer Machante Maalakha before its OTT release.
Machante Malakha is a Malayalam comedy-drama film that hit the big screens on February 27 after being postponed from June 14, 2024. Directed by Boban Samuel, the movie received mixed reviews at the box office, but Soubin Shahir’s performance was widely appreciated. If you missed it in theaters, there’s good news—the film is set to make its digital debut soon.
Where to watch Machante Maalakha
Soubin Shahir starrer Machante Maalakha will start streaming on Simply South App soon. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "#MachanteMalakha is coming soon to Simply South. Stay tuned to our social media pages for the date announcement."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Machante Maalakha
Machante Malakha revolves around Sajeevan and his troubled relationship with Bijimol, which is further complicated by Kunjumol, who frequently interferes. Their disputes intensify as Sajeevan’s father-in-law, Gopi, also gets involved.
The film explores the growing tension within the family. Legal battles add complexity, with courtroom proceedings playing a crucial role in shaping events. As conflicts escalate, relationships continue to strain.
In the final act, an unexpected incident shifts the course of the story. A major character undergoes a sudden transformation, leading to a quick resolution. The film ends with a reconciliation that attempts to bring closure to the long-standing issues.
Cast and crew of Machante Maalakha
Machante Maalakha is directed by Boban Samuel and written by Ajeesh P. Thomas, with the story by Jexson Antony. The film is produced by Abraham Mathew and brings together a talented ensemble cast.
Soubin Shahir plays Sajeevan, a KSRTC conductor, while Dhyan Sreenivasan appears as Advocate Jijo. Namitha Pramod portrays Bijimol, a medical shop owner, and Dileesh Pothan takes on the role of Dasan, Sajeevan’s elder brother.
Manoj K. U. plays Gopi, Bijimol’s father, and Vineeth Thattil is seen as Ramesan, Dasan’s friend. Shanthi Krishna essays the role of Kunjumol, Bijimol’s mother, with Sheelu Abraham as Advocate Sreeja. Meanwhile, Lal Jose plays Court Judge Eswran Pillai.
