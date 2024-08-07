Mahesh Babu lauds Vinesh Phogat after disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024; says ‘your spirit shines brightly’

Mahesh Babu recently took it up to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to extend his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The talented athlete was recently disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight in her category.

Heeding his heartfelt words towards the wrestler, the superstar wrote, “Today’s outcome doesn't matter, but your greatness in how you coped with the decision does.”

He further added, “Vinesh Phogat, you’ve shown everyone that your heart is that of a true champion; your resilience and strength to stand tall in difficult times inspires us all. Medal or not, your spirit shines brightly in every one of us. 1.4 billion hearts stand with you.”

Check out the official post by Mahesh Babu here:

Similarly, in the wake of the disheartening incident, several other big names from the film fraternity including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara took to social media to express their support for the athlete.

Samantha posted of picture of Phogat and wrote, “At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you.

“Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows,” she concluded.

Check out Samantha’s post here:

On the other hand, Nayanthara penned, “Chin up warrior ! You inspire many, and your worth isn't measured by triumphs. You've received a greater gift, a deep love that surpasses any achievement. Hold your head high and cherish it!”

See Nayanthara’s post here:

The heartbreaking incident at this year’s Olympics has surely hit India hard. The Indian Olympic Association had earlier confirmed the disqualification of the wrestler. Despite taking various actions to meet the weight requirement, Vinesh Phogat had missed the mark by 100 grams, being ousted from the competition.

The association has also lodged a protest with United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification of Phogat. However, it is unlikely that they would take back their decision owing to the strict norms in place.

