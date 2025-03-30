Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara celebrate Ugadi in style proving tradition never goes out of fashion; WATCH

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were recently spotted at an event in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ugadi. The mother-daughter duo was dressed to the nines for the celebrations, looking their best in ethnic ensembles, both opting for elegant sharara sets.

While Namrata’s sharara featured intricate heavy embroidery, Sitara dazzled in a shimmery red ensemble paired with statement jewelry.

Take a look at the video below:

At just 12, Sitara has already stepped into the entertainment world, following her family's legacy. In an earlier interview with iDream Media, she shared her thoughts about acting and modeling. While she is interested in both, she is still unsure about her career path.

When asked about carrying forward her family’s legacy, she said it feels good to be part of such a renowned film family. She often gets asked if she wants to act, and she is considering it seriously. However, Sitara feels she has time to decide since she is still young.

Sitara made her modeling debut last year with the jewelry brand PMJ. She spoke about how her parents inspire her and revealed that her mother, Namrata Shirodkar is strict, while her father, Mahesh Babu, pampers her. She recalled how emotional he was when he saw her ad for the first time.

Sitara also shared that she admires her mother’s fashion sense. She wished Namrata had kept more of her outfits for her and praised her mother’s modeling career and expressed her love for her Miss India photos.

In her words, "Even from my mom, I feel like I got her fashion sense. I'm mad she didn't keep more of her clothes for me. It's great she had such a great modelling career and won Miss India. I love her photos from Miss India."

Sitara also revealed that both she and her brother, Gautham, are training in acting. She is learning in Hyderabad, while her brother is pursuing a four-year drama course at New York University.