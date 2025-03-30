Ugadi 2025: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and more extend warm wishes on festive occasion

As Ugadi 2025 marks the start of a new year, South Indian stars have taken part in sharing festive wishes with their fans. From Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR to Mahesh Babu, many celebrities took to social media to spread joy and positivity. Their heartfelt messages reflected hope, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle to wish everyone a happy Ugadi and expressed his hope that the Sun God would bring prosperity, happiness, and peace to everyone’s lives in the coming year.

He wrote in Telugu, which loosely translated to, "Happy Ugadi to all! May the Sun God who rises every day, be the supreme ruler, and bring prosperity, happiness and peace to everyone's lives this year."

Take a look at his post below:

Jr NTR also took to his X handle to pen a heartfelt note for his fans on the festive occasion. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar joined in to spread festive cheer with their heartfelt wishes.

Take a look at their posts below:

Dacoit actor Adivi Sesh wished everyone a happy Ugadi and revealed that he was busy with shooting. He also hoped everyone was celebrating the festival with their families.

Advertisement

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished everyone on the festive occasion. His note on X read, "Happy Ugadi! This is a special festival, associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy. prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish."

Check out his post below:

Ugadi is the Telugu and Kannada New Year, celebrated with joy and traditions. It marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar and symbolizes prosperity and renewal. Families decorate homes, prepare festive dishes like Ugadi Pachadi, and offer prayers for a prosperous year ahead. It signifies new beginnings and positivity.