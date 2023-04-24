EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri is Pariyerum Perumal remake

Earlier last week, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Karan Johar is making an intense love story with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead. We also revealed that the film in question will be helmed by debutant, Shazia Iqbal and the team has titled it Dhadak 2. Soon after, Karan took to social media to deny the development and categorically informed that the there is no film with the title ‘Dhadak 2’ in the making at Dharma. On doing due diligence, we discovered that the film was tentatively titled Dhadak 2, due to the similarity of the plot with the original film and there may be changes to the title. And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on this yet untitled film.

Karan Johar to remake Pariyerum Perumal

According to our sources close to the development, Karan Johar’s next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri is the official remake of Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal. “A glimpse at the film’s plot and one would know Karan and co were contemplating on calling it Dhadak 2. The film is an intense romantic drama with caste system in its backdrop. Karan and his team were bowled over by the film and have decide to remake it with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri,” revealed a source close to the project.

It's an interesting development as Karan has chosen to make a rather lesser-known film in Hindi. “Karan loved the film, and felt for the story. He wants to make this love story and highlight the conflicts that exist within the society. The film might get a new title, but the story telling format is a love story set against the backdrop of different cultures in India. The film will go on floors in the second half of this year,” the source added.

The 2018-original featured Kathir, Anandhi and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film opened under 55 lakh and went on to emerge a sleeper hit due to positive word of mouth. It would be interesting to see how the makers adapt it for the Hindi markets. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

