What is Arshad Warsi and Prabhas controversy? All you need to know from 'Joker' comment to celebs and netizens' reactions

Arshad Warsi has been caught up in a controversy following his remarks on pan-Indian star Prabhas for the past few days. The Bollywood actor’s remarks on a recent podcast have created havoc on social media with various personalities from the Industry openly addressing the incident and netizens reacting to it.

Actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Vishnu Manchu have also shared their views on the ongoing hot controversy. Take a look at the timeline of Arshad Warsi and Prabhas’ controversy, from the first statement to celebrities’ reactions to what netizens say on Twitter.

What is Arshad Warsi and Prabhas controversy?

The debate began when Arshad Warsi joined Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, Unfiltered with Samdish. In a frank discussion, Warsi was asked about a movie he had seen that didn't sit well with him, and he mentioned Kalki 2898 AD as his answer.

Although the Munna Bhai MBBS actor showered praises on Amitabh Bachchan for his role as Ashwatthama, he heavily criticized Prabhas and his acting. Talking about the same, Arshad Warsi said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

These remarks made by Warsi against the Baahubali actor did not go well with Prabhas' fans and many renowned personalities from the South Industry. For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's directorial that stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Celebs' reactions to Arshad Warsi- Prabhas’ controversy

Among the many who came forward to discuss the ongoing controversy, filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi was the first one to react. Sharing a post on his social media, he wrote, “Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation.”

Further, the director went on to criticize Warsi and said that he could see the jealousy he has for Prabhas and Kalki. He also said that this might be because Arshad Warsi has faded out and no one gives him the same attention.

Nani who recently attended a pre-release event for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram made heads turn with his reaction to the incident. The Hi Nanna actor said, "I think the biggest publicity in that person's life (referring to Arshad Warsi) just happened now. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter then" (loosely translated).

However, a day after his remarks went viral online, Nani clarified his statement in an Interview with Midday. Nani, reflecting on his earlier comments, explained that he had initially only seen cut clips of Arshad Warsi's remarks, which were circulating all over social media, similar to how his own comments went viral.

He reacted instinctively because it involved someone he deeply cares about, questioning why so much attention was being given to something he considered unimportant. However, after witnessing the reactions on social media, Nani decided to watch the entire incident in full. He realized that the situation had been blown out of proportion by the media and social media.

Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu’s brother-in-law Sudheer Babu also reacted to the actor’s remarks and said he never expected the lack of professionalism from the Jolly LLB actor.

Sudheer Babu wrote, “It's okay to criticize constructively, but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi."

The latest actor to comment on the Arshad Warsi and Prabhas is Vishnu Manchu who is also the President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). Through a formal letter, he addressed his concerns regarding comments made by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi about the film Kalki 2898 AD and Prabhas.

In the letter, Manchu expressed his disappointment over the actor's remarks, which he felt were disrespectful and damaging to the sentiments of the Telugu film community.

Moreover, the Kannappa actor urged CINETAA to advise Arshad to refrain from making such comments about fellow actors in the future. He emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and respect for colleagues, irrespective of regional affiliations.

Apart from the celebrities, the common public has also been reacting to the latest controversy and many are slamming the Golmaal actor for the same. Some even came and supported Warsi for his remarks.

Check out the Twitter reactions below!

Arshad Warsi is yet to comment on the issue after his first remarks on Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s directorial went viral on the Internet. What do you think about the controversial case? Tell us in the comments.

