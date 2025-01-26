Mass Jathara First Glimpse OUT: Ravi Teja dons a vintage avatar in Bhanu Bogavarapu’s film

Ravi Teja turns a year older today, January 26. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Mass Jathara have unveiled the teaser. In the first glimpse, Ravi Teja is showcasing his vintage charm while playing a police officer.

The teaser also features the actor in a massy look while engaging in action-packed scenes as he fights goons. Apart from the action, Mass Jathara promises to bring Ravi Teja's humor to the big screen.

Sharing the first glimpse of Mass Jathara, the makers wrote, "The Swag. The Energy. The Vibe. MASS MAHARAAJ @RaviTeja_offl is here to deliver an ALL ROUND SHOW! #MassJathara ~ Mass Rampage Glimpse out now."

Take a look at the teaser below:

Soon after the Mass Jathara glimpse was out, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Mass comeback for Ravanna," while another commented, "Mass fair has begun. Happy birthday to Ravi Teja."

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has joined hands with Bhanu Bhogavarapu for this upcoming film. The movie will also feature Sreeleela as the female lead. The duo previously shared screen space in 2022 hit Dhamaka.

For the unversed, Ravi Teja suffered a muscle tear in his right hand while filming Mass Jathara. Despite the injury, the actor chose to continue shooting and this decision worsened the injury.

Following that, the actor underwent surgery at a private hospital and he was advised to take six weeks of bed rest to ensure a full recovery. At the time, his team released a statement that read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Mass Jathara was originally scheduled to release during Sankranti 2025. However, the film was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an update on its new release date.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja reveals he is returning to comedy with his next film; hints at possible collaboration with Brahmanandam