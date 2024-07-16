Meet actor who is National Award recipient, debuted through daily soap in Doordarshan, and is now starring opposite superstar Rajinikanth

A leading lady in South cinema who has managed to make an impact with her acting ventures over the years and is still considered one of the greats. The actress who debuted as a daily soap actress is now sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth and is lining up for various roles.

Yes, we are talking about the talented Manju Warrier who has been making quite the sensation in movies ever since her debut back in the day. Let’s take a look at the actress and her filmography to date.

Manju Warrier: From debut at 17 to leading lady opposite superstars

Manju Warrier made her foray into Malayalam cinema after her debut role in the daily soap television series, Moharavam. The series telecasted on Doordarshan paved the way for her into mainstream films, marking her debut with the film Sakshyam when she was just 17.

A year ahead, she once again acted in the lead role for the film Sallapam co-starring alongside Manoj K Jayan and Dileep. In her initial career in cinema which lasted for close to 3 years, the actress appeared in 20 films, becoming a household name with her performances.

In the span of years ranging from 1996-1999, the actress played various roles and starred opposite actors like Mohanlal, Jayaram, and Suresh Gopi. Her films from her formative years including Aaraam Thampuran, Kanmadam, Pranayavarnangal, and many more still hold great prominence in Malayalam film culture and celebrate a fanfare of their own.

Her skills were so much appreciated that she bagged the Kerala State Award for Best Actress for her 1996 film Ee Puzhayum Kadannu. However, the actress soon took a break from acting after her marriage which was marked with the film Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu.

Song from Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu:

The movie directed by TK Rajeev Kumar had actors like Thilakan and Biju Menon in lead roles. The film featured a new shade in Manju Warrier’s acting skills, making the character and the movie a memorable experience.

Years passed by with the actress taking a sabbatical from mainstream films, staying away from public appearances. However, in 2012, the actress went on to perform a Kuchipudi dance recital on stage at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The actress became more prominent in advertisements featuring alongside actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prabhu Ganesan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Eventually, the actress once again returned to become the leading face in commercial films with her 2014 hit How Old Are You? marking her return after 15 years. Over the years, the actress has made significant performances in films including sharing the screen with Mohanlal in films like Ennum Eppozhum, Villain, Odiyan, and Lucifer.

Check out the Lucifer trailer:

Her success in Malayalam films soon led the actress to take up roles in the Tamil industry which marked her debut in the Dhanush starrer Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film portrayed a rage-filled performance by the actress which was eventually followed up by co-starring opposite Ajith Kumar in Thunivu.

Manju Warrier’s personal life

Manju Warrier was born to a Malayali family in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. She was born on September 10, 1978, to TV Madhavan and Girija, who both hailed from Thrissur. The actress also has an elder brother, Madhu Warrier who is also an actor and director in Malayalam films.

The actress was previously married to actor Dileep until 2015 when they decided to part ways. The couple also shares a daughter called Meenakshi Dileep, who is a doctor.

Manju Warrier’s upcoming ventures

Moreover, Manju Warrier is next set to share the screens with Superstar Rajinikanth for the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and many more in key roles is slated to hit the screens in October this year.

Additionally, the actress is also set to play a prominent role in Viduthalai Part 2 and also reprise her role as Priyadarshini Ramdas in Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

