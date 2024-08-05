Meet actor who is trained dancer, has singing talent, debuted as child artist, holds family legacy, battled depression and is now one of country's highest-paid actors

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health and depression

He is a prominent Indian actor and one of the leading stars in the Telugu film industry. Born into an influential family, he is the grandson of a legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

He made his acting debut as a child artist at the age of eight and has since evolved into a versatile performer. Not only that, but this star is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has showcased his singing talent in various films. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Jr NTR.

A look into Jr NTR's early life

Jr NTR was born in Hyderabad and comes from the illustrious Nandamuri family, known for its significant influence in the Telugu film industry and politics. He is the grandson of legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Jr NTR began his acting career at a young age, debuting as a child artist in his grandfather's film Brahmashri Vishwamitra at just eight years old.

He grew up in a supportive environment with his father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, who was also an actor and politician. In his personal life, he married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011, and the couple has two sons. Despite facing challenges, including a serious car accident in 2009 and a brief period of depression during his career, Jr NTR has remained a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Jr NTR's career breakthrough and talents

Jr NTR achieved his breakthrough in the Telugu film industry with his collaborations with director SS Rajamouli, particularly in the films Student No.1 and Simhadri. His dynamic performances and exceptional dancing skills, honed through years of training in Kuchipudi dance, have set him apart in the industry. Also, his recent success with the film RRR catapulted his career. The film was again directed by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, he is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has also sung in many of his films. Apart from his singing and dancing talents, he also holds a black belt in karate.

Jr NTR is not his real name

Jr NTR's first name is actually Tarak, and he was known by this name in his early acting days as a child artist. When he made his debut as a child actor in his grandfather's film, people started referring to him as Jr NTR, giving him this popular moniker.

DYK Jr NTR battled with depression

Jr NTR had once openly discussed his battle with depression. In an earlier interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that he fell into a state of despair during a challenging phase in his career when he struggled to deliver successful films. Despite being regarded as one of Tollywood's top actors, he felt uncertain about his future and the sustainability of his popularity after experiencing a series of failures.

However, he grew out of it and delivered several hits in his career. Following RRR's success, he became one of the highest-paid actors in the country, joining the ranks of Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and others.

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Jr NTR has an exciting lineup of upcoming films slated for release in 2024 and 2025. His first major project is Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, which is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. This film also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debuts.

Following Devara, Jr NTR will begin shooting for an untitled film with acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, tentatively referred to as NTR 31. This project is generating buzz as it is expected to be a two-part saga similar in scale to Neel's previous works, like the KGF series.

Additionally, Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he will play the main antagonist alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

