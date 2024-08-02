Modern Masters SS Rajamouli Review: An inspiring tale for aspiring filmmakers that speaks of a visionary's journey through his cinema

Netflix is finally here with one of the most-anticipated documentaries about the living legend and visionary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli. The documentary titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli tells the vibrant tale of a master craftsman in his journey from being a daily soap director to a global sensation.

The documentary comprises several interviews featuring celebrities including stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rana Daggubati. Along with the SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Karan Johar, James Cameron, and Joe Russo are also interviewed by film journalist Anupama Chopra.

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli - Review

The documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli starts off slow, introducing the audience to the reception that RRR had received for its release in Japan. The documentary starts with Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan attending a screening of the film in Japan, meeting the audience. It then shifts to the actual show, feat. various interviews and montages of footage, photos, and videos.

Retracing his steps to the formative years, SS Rajamouli is interviewed on his childhood days, personal life, and relationships with his team. He recounts how he was brought up in a family that was embedded in cinema values and a deep sense of storytelling.

Owing to his initial growth towards his mother, Rajamouli defines how she was an integral part of his knack for storytelling and would prompt him to play outside and hear stories. The director also recounts the formative years his father, famous writer Vijayendra Prasad had to face in terms of working in cinema.

As their family was not reaping success for the movies they had envisioned making, the director shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad to make a living for himself, which launched the early stages of his career. The start of his directing journey began when he collaborated with Raghavendra Rao in a short film for the Andhra Pradesh government.

Making his way into direction, the avid craftsman worked as the director for the serial Santhi Nivasam and later moved into commercial cinema with Student No. 1 starring Jr NTR.

What works in the documentary

The documentary does not only capture the essence of his films and how they transformed the landscape of Telugu movies but also emphasizes the relationships he had developed with his craft.

The interviews of the documentary feature actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Prabhas. While the Darling actor calls the director a ‘mad man’ for his way of working, NTR and Ram depict how the man is a stickler for perfectionism and would take multiple takes till it is just the way he wants.

Other than the stars, the documentary also features filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar talking about the euphoric nature of his movies and the grandeur at which they scaled up. Calling him a visionary and a legend, the filmmakers tout him to be one of a kind in our generation.

The Avatar director even added on feeling honored after hearing SS Rajamouli is considered the ‘James Cameron of India', for his spectacles and craft over the years.

With various details about his films like Simhadri, Eega, Magadheera, and Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 being discussed, we also see a different angle towards the director in his personal life. On account of the words of his wife Rama, son Karthikeya, and father Vijayendra Prasad, the documentary reveals much more about the artist within him and what makes him human.

On account of his personal life, the director also sheds light on his atheistic values while also being profoundly fascinated by interesting mythology characters. Furthermore, the director also talks about the initial challenges they faced after Baahubali 1’s release, the casteist and misogynistic remarks made against it, and how it was all misunderstood by some strata of people.

What doesn’t work in the documentary

Even though the 1 hour and 14-minute long documentary largely covers the highs and lows of the director’s life, it does fail to mention some of his greatest hits like Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, and Yamadonga.

Far from discussing details about them, these movies were not even mentioned in the documentary, making it feel like a large part of his filmography was being missed out on.

The Verdict

If you are an aspiring filmmaker or have a general love for the craft and making of films by SS Rajamouli, then this documentary is surely made for you.

The documentary not only gives some BTS developments of some blockbuster films but also relates to the account of struggling to land a foothold, even if one’s a legend.

Check out the trailer of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli here:

