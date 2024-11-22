Meet actor who signed a no-dating clause for a film, was kicked out of an apartment, and got involved in morphed photo controversy

This actor is a leading performer in South cinema at the moment and is counted as one among the rising stars. She grabbed attention back in 2017 after she signed a film contract with a no-dating clause in it. That’s not all. The pan-Indian actor also made headlines after morphed pictures of her leaked on the internet, and she was once thrown out of her apartment. Did you identify her correctly? Yes, we are talking about Nidhhi Agerwal.

Who is Nidhhi Agerwal?

Nidhhi Agerwal is an actress who has extensively worked across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Hailing from a Marwari family, she was born in Hyderabad and raised in Bangalore. Apart from being a fluent Hindi speaker, she can also understand and speak Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Nidhhi completed her schooling at Debipur Milan Vidyapeeth and her higher education at Christ University, where she graduated in business management.

Nidhhi Agerwal is well trained in ballet and was a winner of a beauty pageant

While acting seems to be her forte, Nidhhi Agerwal has been well trained in ballet, along with other dance forms of hip-hop and belly dancing. She is also well versed in horse riding and tennis.

Right before her film debut, Nidhhi also participated in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2014. While she did not win any title, her presence left a lasting impression.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s foray into films with Bollywood

Nidhhi Agerwal kickstarted her acting career in 2016, when filmmaker Sabbir Khan roped her in opposite Tiger Shroff in the movie Munna Michael. She was reportedly chosen from out of 300 contestants. While it was her debut film, the movie ended up performing underwhelmingly at the box office.

Two years later, Nidhhi made her Telugu debut in 2018 opposite Naga Chaitanya in the film Savyasachi. Again, it performed poorly at the box office, followed by another setback when she paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in 2019 with Mr. Majnu.

It was finally in 2019 when success knocked at her door when Nidhhi Agerwal performed opposite Ram Pothineni in the film iSmart Shankar. The movie was a commercial success and ran over 100 days in the theaters.

Moving on, Nidhhi’s Tamil debut with Silambarasan TR in Eeswaran fetched mixed reviews. This was followed by the Telugu film Hero opposite Ashok Galla, another hit at the box office.

At the moment, Nidhhi Agerwal will be a part of the Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Nidhhi Agerwal signed a no-dating clause for Munna Michael

While her filmography seemed to etch out quite a curve, Nidhhi Agerwal grabbed headlines when it was reported that she signed a no-dating clause for her debut film, Munna Michael, with Tiger Shroff.

However, later in an interview with Sidharth Kannan, the actress clarified that she was not bothered one bit by such a clause and was more than happy to be a part of the film.

She had said, “I just didn’t even care. I was so happy that I had gotten a film. I was like, ‘Wow, I have become a heroine.’ I didn’t care about anything. For me, just the fact that I have gotten my film was everything.”

Nidhhi was once thrown out of her apartment on suspicion of illicit activities

Right after her film debut in 2017, Nidhhi Agerwal stumbled upon another misfortune when she was kicked out of an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, where she had resided for almost 6 months.

As per the actress’s statement, she was forced to vacate the premises because of her single status. Moreover, there was also suspicion raised on her being a part of illicit activities.

Nidhhi Agerwal got embroiled in a morphed photo controversy

Being a public figure is no easy task, and Nidhhi Agerwal has faced the raw end of the deal of her identity as well. A few years ago, she got involved in an unwanted controversy that emerged when some of her pictures got morphed in an inappropriate manner.

Later on, she addressed the issue through a social media post. Nidhhi commented, “It is often happening that one of my photos is being circulated on social media when there is absolutely no need to be circulated. Anyone who has a conscience will never do such a shameful thing and won't post or share such photos, as it is completely unwanted and not even necessary."

When Nidhhi Agerwal was shocked with a temple built to her name

Despite all the misfortunes, Nidhhi Agerwal has also received a lot of love from her fans. Proof of the same was found back on Valentine's Day in 2021, when a Tamil fan group of hers built a temple in her name in Chennai.

They even installed an idol resembling her inside the temple premises and worshiped it ceremoniously. Pictures of the same went viral on social media in no time.

Responding to the unexpected show of love, Nidhhi, in an interview with TOI, had said, “They told me it’s their Valentine’s Day gift to me. I was shocked. I didn’t expect it. But I am also happy and thankful to have fans who shower me with love.”

Nidhhi Agerwal’s personal life, relationship murmurs with Silambarasan TR

Nidhhi Agerwal’s personal life has also been a topic of much interest among her fans. While the diva has chosen to remain tight-lipped about her relationship status on most occasions, it is often that she gets linked up to one or the other actors.

For instance, some time back there were strong rumors of her getting married to actor Silambarasan TR. However, the latter’s team was quick to respond and state facts, since the buzz was baseless.

