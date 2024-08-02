Meet the actor who is one of the highest-paid stars in South cinema, was rumored to be dating a superstar, and suffers from rare laughing disease

Meet a superstar down south who has worked in over 50 films across Telugu and Tamil Industry and was speculated to be in a romantic relationship with a pan-Indian superstar and her former co-star in several films. Besides, this actor made headlines when she opened up on her rare laughing disease. Yes. we are talking about Anushka Shetty.

Who is Anushka Shetty?

Sweety Shetty better known by her stage name Anushka Shetty was born on November 7, 1981, in Mangalore, Karnataka. She was born into a simple family in Bellipady village to her parents

Prafulla and A. N. Vittal Shetty. Anushka has two elder brothers, Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty.

Talking about her education, the Vaanam actress has acquired a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. Besides, Anushka is a trained yoga instructor. Today she is a very popular Indian actress who is known for her work majorly in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Anushka is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South industry.

Anushka Shetty’s filmography

Shetty made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Super in 2005. The actress starred alongside Nagarjuna and Ayesha Takia. The same year, Anushka acted in another film Maha Nandi, opposite Srihari and Sumant.

Her first breakthrough came in 2006 when she collaborated with SS Rajamouli for Vikramarkudu. Anushka was paired with Ravi Teja. That year, the actress had 4 releases in total, the rest three being Astram, Rendu, and Stalin. It is pertinent to mention that Rendu alongside R Madhavan marked Anushka’s Tamil debut.

Advertisement

Her 2009 film Arundhati took her career to new heights. In this fantasy heroine-centric film, Shetty essayed two roles for the first time. What followed the career graph is what we call history.

Anushka Shetty’s notable works include Lakshyam, Souryam, Chintakayala Ravi, Baahubali 1 and 2, Billa, Vettaikaaran, Singam, Singam II, Yennai Arindhaal, Deiva Thirumagal, Size Zero among others.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas’ relationship

The leading South actress has often hit the headlines for her alleged romantic relationship with superstar Prabhas. Speculations about their link-up have been doing rounds forever. However, both Prabhas and Anushka have maintained silence on it and often referred to each other as ‘good friends’.

Speaking at an event in 2018, she said “Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen.” In an interview in the same year, she admitted, “We are just very good friends. And there’s nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married.”

Advertisement

The duo met on the sets of Billa in the year 2009. Their magical chemistry struck a chord with the viewers and became one of the key factors for its commercial success. Later, the Rebel Star and Swetty worked together in films like Mirchi, and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Last year in March, speculations regarding their breakup started circulating on the Internet. As per a report in News18, Anushka allegedly cheated on Prabhas with a senior actor. Further, it was reported that the Kalki actor had reportedly “distanced” himself from Anushka after the incident.

Did you know Anushka Shetty suffers from a rare laughing condition?

Anushka Shetty stunned everyone when she opened up about her rare laughing disorder. In an Interview in 2023, the Baahubali actress stated that when something funny happens and she starts laughing, she can't stop herself. In fact, sometimes, Ms Shetty ends up smiling and laughing continuously for 15 to 20 minutes!

Advertisement

Further, Anushka recalled a hilarious incident when she was filming for a movie. The shooting was halted for a while because of her uncontrollable laughter.

Moreover, the Arundhati star added that the cast and crew often use her laugh time to take breaks and have their snacks and tea and later thank her for it. As per a report in Indiaglitz, the actress said, “When watching or shooting for comedy scenes, I will literally roll on the floor laughing and the shooting has been halted many times."

Anushka Shetty on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty will soon make her Malayalam debut with the horror film Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer. The news was confirmed by the director Rojin Thomas in March, this year.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures from the Kathanar set along with the actress and his team. As per reports, the story of Kathanar revolves around the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a renowned 9th-century priest with enchanting powers. Jayasurya plays the male lead in the film.

Initially, the film was to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House, with whom Rojin Thomas has earlier teamed up on Phillips and the Monkey Pen and Home. Later, Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movie took up the project.

Advertisement

It has been reported that the makers are planning to release the horror-thriller flick in multiple dubbed languages, such as Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and others.

ALSO READ: Devara second song update: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry from Thailand jungle shoot is making fans go gaga