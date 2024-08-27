Veteran Malayalam filmmaker M Mohan passes away due to age-related ailments at 76 in Kochi

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Veteran filmmaker M Mohan has passed away due to prolonged illness in Kochi on Tuesday, August 27. He breathed his last at a private hospital. He was 76.

According to media reports, the Malayalam filmmaker was undergoing treatment for some age-related ailments in Kochi. He is survived by his wife Anupama and two sons, Upendhar Mohan and Purandar Mohan.

For the unversed, M Mohan's wife is also a celebrated Kuchipudi dancer and worked as an actress in the Malayalam film industry.

While filmmaker M Mohan's sudden demise has left a void in the film industry, his notable works has left behind a lasting legacy. The director started his career in the late 1970s and did his last film in 2005.

Some of his best works include Idavela, Vida Parayum Munpe, Alolam, Theertham, Mukham, Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu, Pakshe and Mangalam Nerunnu.

A majority of his films that released in the 80s were considered a part of the golden era of the Malayalam film industry, a time when renowned directors like KG George, Bharathan, and Padmarajan among others were at the forefront.

Meanwhile, his association with screenwriters Padmarajan and John Paul has resulted into several critically acclaimed films like Vida Parayum Munpe. The movie featured Nedumudi Venu as the main lead and was scripted by John Paul. This film became one of the biggest hits of M Mohan's career.

On the other hand, his association with screenwriter Padmarajan resulted in hit films like Shalini Ente Koottukari, Idavela, and Kochu Kochu Thettukal.

M Mohan made his directorial debut with Vadaka Veedu back in 1978. His next two films, Shalini Ente Koottukari and Randu Penkuttikal, showcased his unique filmmaking style.

In addition to directing, Mohan scripted five films including Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu, Mukham, Sruthi, Alolam, and Vida Parayum Munpe. He also contributed stories to films like Ithile Iniyum Varu and Kathayariyathe.

