Mookuthi Amman 2 star Abhinaya says ‘ring the bells, count the blessings’ as she announces her engagement

South actress Abhinaya recently announced her engagement on social media with a candid photo. While she did not reveal her fiancé’s identity, the Pani actress seemed to be on cloud nine, expressing her joy with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Abhinaya shared a special picture featuring her hand alongside her fiancé’s as they rang a temple bell together. The duo proudly flaunted their stunning engagement rings, both adorned with a dazzling diamond centerpiece.

Check out the post here:

Along with the picture, Abhinaya shared a heartfelt note, expressing her joy and excitement about this new chapter in her life.

She wrote, “Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today! #Engaged #BellsAndBlessings”

According to a report by On Manorama, Abhinaya’s fiancé is said to be her childhood friend, and the two have reportedly been in a relationship for 15 years. The couple is all set to tie the knot soon.

Advertisement

The diva, who has been both hearing and speech impaired, previously opened up about her relationship in an interview. She shared, “I am in a relationship. I have a boyfriend. We have been childhood friends, and our love has lasted for 15 years. He is my closest friend. I can talk to him about anything, and he listens without judgment. Our love grew through conversations.”

For the unversed, Abhinaya made her film debut in 2009 with the Tamil movie Naadodigal, starring alongside Sasikumar and Vijay Vasanth. Her remarkable performance in the film earned her widespread recognition, paving the way for numerous other projects.

Advertisement

Lately, Abhinaya gained prominence with her role in the Malayalam movie Pani, where she portrayed Joju George’s on-screen wife.

Previously, the actress was often linked to Madha Gaja Raja star Vishal. However, Abhinaya clarified that these rumors were baseless, emphasizing that they have only been co-stars in a few films.