Prabhas’ mythological drama with Hanuman director Prasanth Varma locked THIS as its title? Find out

Prabhas’ forthcoming project with director Prasanth Varma has been doing quite the rounds now. Among the other queued-up movies the Rebel star has on his work front, this one with the Hanuman director has piqued interest– courtesy of its alleged mythological background.

And now, a recent report by M9 News has stated that the makers have already been in consideration for a suitable title for the Prabhas starrer movie. Since the film will revolve around the tale of Bakasurudu, the movie might be titled Baka, which keeps the touch of the theme intact.

Moreover, the kind of role Prabhas is supposedly essaying will have a slight negative flair to it, something which he has not done in the past.

However, since the makers have not yet announced any further details, the news about its shortlisted title continues to remain unconfirmed at the moment.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Prabhas’ collaboration with Prasanth Varma will be backed by Hombale Films and work on the same has not yet begun at the moment, since the actor already has more than a couple of projects lined up ahead.

In other news, the Salaar star has been busy shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s film Fauji at the moment. During the same, the actor met with a little mishap and injured his ankle, which led to a slight delay in his current schedule and has apparently increased holdup for his next projects as well.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has some more films in the making as well, including the horror-comedy romantic drama titled The Raja Saab. Buzz has it that this movie is also likely to get postponed from its previously scheduled release in April 2025.

Advertisement

Other than this, the actor will also be collaborating with the renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga next, in an upcoming cop drama titled Spirit. The director is said to have asked for a bulk schedule of dates from the actor before beginning the shooting.

There have also been a lot of rumors surrounding Prabhas’ two crucial sequels, those of his films Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. However, nothing has been confirmed formally about these.