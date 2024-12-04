Naga Chaitanya says 'Happily married, with a couple of kids' is his ideal family plan

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to enter the wedlock soon on December 4, 2024. As the preparations were already underway, Chay talked about his idea of an ideal family during the Rana Daggubati Show.

In the trailer from the talk show featuring the Daggubati family, Naga Chaitanya made an appearance with his cousin Rana. During their candid conversation, Chay was asked about what he considers to be an ideal family.

In response, the actor said, “Happily married, with a couple of kids,” revealing that the actor has plans to become a father ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. In a much more recent promo from the same episode of the show, we also saw minor glimpses from Chay and Sobhita’s dating days.

Additionally, Rana Daggubati was also seen pulling Chaitanya’s legs, making him blush by asking about marriage plans and all.

Watch trailer of The Rana Daggubati Show here:

As Naga Chaitanya is set to enter his second marriage soon with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, many festivities have been taking place for their wedding. Earlier, it was seen that Chay’s house had been adorned with traditional decor.

Furthermore, as per sources, a huge array of stars from the Telugu film industry including Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar, Allu Arjun and family, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi, and many more are likely to appear at the wedding.

Additionally, celebrities like Nayanthara and PV Sindhu might also attend the wedding this evening. The muhurat of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding is at 8:15 PM at the Annapurna Studios.

The couple were initially reported to have a destination wedding in Rajasthan but had later opted to conduct it in a traditional manner at the current venue. The venue which was founded by Chay’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao was chosen to embrace the late superstar’s spiritual prominence.

Over the last few days, the festivities of the wedding have been brightening up everyone’s days with vibrant and joyous moments from the celebrities’ lives. In a post by Sobhita on her Instagram handle, we saw her enjoying the pre-wedding ceremonies including Mangalasnanam and Pelli Kuthuru.

