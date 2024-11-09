PHOTOS: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Namrata Shirodkar’s night out with their BFFS on the beaches of Maldives scream ‘sisters before misters’

Upasana Kamineni and Namrata Shirodkar were recently spotted enjoying all things touristy on the beaches of the Maldives, along with their huge group of girl BFF’s. Well recently, Telugu megastars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni and Chiranjeevi were spotted for a meal together in the same spot. And now the star wives seem to have ditched their husbands and joined for an all-women night.

In the pictures, Namrata and Upasana were seen all smiling as they posed for some photographs together with their common friends. While Namrata looked chic and elegant in a white ruched dress, Upasana, on the other hand, looked pretty in a floral printed dress.

Check out the photos here:

What certainly stood out in the pictures was the reflection of real friendships that these powerful women share, despite the fact that their husbands are actors in the same film industry and are baselessly pitched against each other by their fans.

Coming back to the iconic reunion moment of all the Telugu stars, the photo had gone viral in no time, as it is rather rare to witness all the actors coming together informally amidst their busy schedules.

The picture spoke a thousand words about the great off-screen bonding and great friendships they have, contrary to reports of them being rivals of one another.

Moreover, the fans also got a sneak peek into the upcoming looks of the actors, which they would pull off in their scheduled films, adding to the anticipation for each one of them.

Speaking about the actors and their work fronts, everybody seems to have their hands full with some highly ambitious projects at the moment. While Ram Charan is eyeing a January 2025 release for his next film, Game Changer.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is increasing the excitement regarding his anticipated project with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, on the other hand, has the massive entertainer Kubera lined up, along with a crucial role to play in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also has the promising movie Vishwambhara panned out for him.

