Nayanthara drops PIC with Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan as Atlee's directorial turns 'one'

Nayanthara delighted all fans as she dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from their blockbuster film Jawan on her Instagram story. The gorgeous actress shared the picture as the film completed a year since its release in theaters. Check out Nayanthara’s post!

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “One year of Jawan (Sic)’’ and tagged the film’s director, Atlee Kumar. The lovely picture featuring Nayanthara with Shah Rukh Khan is from their popular song Hayyoda (Chaleya in Hindi). The post has made heads turn as several reports speculated a rift between Nayanthara and Khan, Atlee, owing to the former’s disappointment regarding her screen time in the film.

The lady superstar looked stunning in her flowy tulle gown featuring a corseted bodice and a long floor-touching skirt bottom. Nayanthara never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous style statement. She kept her hair to complement her overall fit, making this particular look perfect for a cocktail party or a dinner date with bae.

On the other hand, King Khan looked dashing as always, clad in a black and white printed shirt and pants. The song garnered praise when it was initially released for the duo’s crackling chemistry. Hayyoda (Chaleya in Hindi) turned out to be so magical that even after a year of Jawan’s release, people are still obsessed with Nayanthara and SRK’s magical chemistry.

For the unversed, Jawan is a 2023 action thriller, directed by Atlee. The film was produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Nayanthara and SRK, Jawan starred Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover in crucial roles.

The plot focuses on a man, driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society. The movie further explores how he comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Test with R Madhavan and Siddharth. Written and directed by S. Sashikanth, the film follows the story of three individuals and how their lives get intertwined during an iconic test match.

Apart from that, Nayanthara is part of a Malayalam movie titled Dear Students, where she will feature alongside Nivin Pauly. It is pertinent to mention that this project marks their reunion after their last collaboration in Love Action Drama in 2019.

