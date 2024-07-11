Nayanthara drops stunning monochromatic PICS; Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim's comment echoes our sentiments

The Thalaivi of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, appeared in a vintage avatar in a recent Instagram post. The Arrambam actress was seen sporting smokey eyes, in her new monochromatic photos.

PICS: Nayanthara turns heads with smokey eyes

Fans went berserk seeing their favorite actress in this avatar. Nayanthara rocked a whole black outfit with volumizing mascara highlighting her eyes. She struck a bold pose while intensely looking into the camera and effortlessly exuded confidence.

The four-slide social media post features Nayanthara posing for the camera, sometimes directly to the lens and other times through the mirror.

Dropping the photos, the Jawan actress expressed her love for black with a love emoticon.

Fahadh Faasil’s wife and a popular actress Nazriya Nazim too commented on the stunning pictures of Nayanthara.

Fans got their “Vintage Nayan” back

Thalaivi fans got excited to see their beloved actress in a different mood and expressed their candid reactions in the comment section on social media.

One of her devotees penned a comment, “Vintage Nayan” with a lit emoticon beside it.

Another complimented her smokey eyes, calling her "Gorgeous kanmani" (a term of endearment in Tamil), along with butterfly, black heart, and evil eye emoticons.

“Why soo beautiful ?! Queen back to her smokey eyes era” wrote another user, followed by a few love emoticons.

Another fan found her lit and jotted down “Omg She is Slay!!!”

What is Nayanthara up to in her career?

The Jawan actress last appeared in Nilesh Krishnaa's 2023 Tamil drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The film faced backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting love jihad. Nayanthara later apologized, clarifying that she and her team did not intend to offend anyone.

Next up, the superstar is pairing up with Nivin Pauly after five years since their last film together. The film is written and directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, titled Dear Students. Besides starring in it, the duo will also produce the film under their respective production houses.

The film will be helmed by directors Sandeep Kumar and George Philip.

Check out the announcement of Dear Students below

Along with that, reportedly, Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 as her upcoming films in the lineup.

How excited are you to see Nayanthara on the big screen again? Let us know your thoughts below.

