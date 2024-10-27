Nayanthara styles basic white tee with leather skirt, but it's her bangle stack that elevates the look

Nayanthara is at it again, turning heads in Mumbai while she was out for work. The Kollywood Lady superstar showed up at a launch event, rocking a simple white tee and a leather skirt. It’s a pretty basic look, but the Jawan actress totally slayed it up with a stack of bangles, a watch, and a bunch of necklaces.

Killing it with her infectious smile, Nayanthara went for fresh, dewy makeup, rocking her signature eye makeup with lots of kajal, thick eyeliner, and mascara. Her pink lips and bronzed cheeks completed the cool vibe look perfectly. As for her hair, she let it down in soft curls that added some nice volume.

Well, if you're looking to spice up your everyday office style, the bangle stack with a watch is a great choice. A set of four or five golden kadas or bracelets teamed up with simple golden studs or hoops will simply level up your outfit—whether you're heading to brunch or the office.

Totally loving Nayanthara's on-duty look! What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress is perfectly balancing her work and personal life. She is equally keeping her fans updated about everything through Instagram. From sharing videos with her twin sons to posing for romantic pics with husband Vignesh Shivan, her social media game is only getting stronger.

She has three movies, Dear Students alongside Nivin Pauly, Test co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth, and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, which is yet not official.

