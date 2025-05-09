Netizens comment on Aarti Ravi’s statement after Ravi Mohan’s appearance with Kenishaa Francis

Ravi Mohan and his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis, had made the headlines recently after appearing together at a wedding. Following the viral moment, his wife Aarti has reacted and issued an official statement.

After the statement was made, several netizens have come out in support of the celebrity's wife. One user on the internet said, “Dear Arthi, Ravi cheated on you, not the other way around. He already had a girlfriend, which is why he left you. We all understand. Don't worry; you can't live with him. He's no longer in your life; you have your own life. Move on.”

Advertisement

Another user said, “Already his movies are flop. That is the sign of his failure in life. When he was with you he earned good name and finest disciplined actor in tamil flim industry. Now he lost that good name. Stay happy more than him mam. best revenge like this after few days of silence. Truth wins.”

Several netizens have responded to the statement with comments like, “I started following you because you’re Ravi’s wife and now I’m a fan of yours,” “The line, You can move on in gold silk is very reflective of what are you trying to convey. Stay strong for the boys & for u,” and more.

See the reactions here:

Aarti Ravi’s statement was issued in response to the actor’s appearance with his celebrity wife, reminding him to be responsible as a father. The popular personality responded that she has been keeping herself strong for the sake of her kids.

Advertisement

Aarti further added that she and her kids are being evicted from their house, alleging it was orchestrated by the actor. Moreover, the actor’s wife said she will stay strong and never back down.

Earlier, Ravi Mohan had appeared at Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding, which was attended by several celebrities. Accompanying him was his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis, who was even spotted leaving together, holding hands.

ALSO READ: 'Happiest birthday Vijju': Rashmika Mandanna pens a note for alleged BF Vijay Deverakonda