WATCH: Ravi Mohan holds hand of ladylove Kenishaa Francis as he protects her from crowd at Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding

Ravi Mohan’s latest appearance with Kenishaa Francis at the wedding of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter has taken the internet by storm. And now a viral clip of the two showed them holding hands publicly for the first time.

In the video, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa can be seen exiting the wedding ceremony. The video showcased the actor tightly holding the hands of his ladylove. He looked protective as he guided her safely amid the crowd.

Advertisement

Check out the glimpse here:

For the unversed, this marked their first appearance together as a couple after the PS-1 actor announced separating from his wife, Aarti Ravi. In fact, both Ravi and Kenishaa had previously dismissed rumors about their relationship.

Well, rumors about Kenishaa and Ravi started off right after the actor announced his decision to end his marriage of 15 years. Rumors about the former being in a relationship with the Parasakthi star fuelled murmurs and people tagged the artist as a homebreaker.

However, Kenishaa later took to her social media platforms and explained how all of it was untrue. She revealed she had been a therapist of Ravi Mohan, who had looked after him during some of his hardest times in marital life.

On the other hand, the actor's ex-wife, Aarti, responded to the public announcement of her separation made by her ex-husband and added how she was not even consulted before this huge decision was taken.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14; netizens call first look 'mental'