'Happiest birthday Vijju': Rashmika Mandanna pens a note for alleged BF Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda has turned 36 on May 9, 2025, with several celebrities coming to forward to wish him. Now, his alleged girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna has wished him, even though she was a bit late.
In a recent Instagram story, the Pushpa actress posted a cute picture of Vijay with the note, “I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday vijju. I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else.”
See the post:
