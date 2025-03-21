New Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week: Jithender Reddy and Brahma Anandam

Several new Telugu movies have been released on OTT this week. Viewers can now enjoy fresh content from the comfort of their homes. The lineup includes a mix of action, drama, and comedy films. Here’s a look at what’s arriving on streaming platforms.

New Telugu movies on OTT this week

1. Jithender Reddy

Cast: Rakesh Varre, Vaishali Raj, Subbaraju, Ravi Prakash

Release date: March 20

Jithender Reddy hit the big screens on November 8, 2024, and received a mixed response at the box office. While the story had potential, the screenplay faced criticism. The film is now streaming on ETV Win.

Set in the 1980s, the story focuses on a college student who admires RSS values. Inspired by his idol, he takes a stand against Naxalite oppression. His fight for justice transforms him into a powerful student leader. What starts as a mere mission soon leads him into politics, shaping his journey through hardships.

Directed by Virinchi Varma, the film stars Rakesh Varre and Vaishali Raj in lead roles. The cast also includes Riya Suman, Rama Rao Jadhav, and Prem Sagar. Muduganti Ravinder Reddy wrote and produced the film while Gopi Sundar composed the music.

2. Brahma Anandam

Cast: Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore

Release date: March 20

Advertisement

Brahma Anandam, a Telugu comedy-drama, was released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Despite high expectations, it struggled at the box office. The film is now available for streaming on Aha Video.

Its story follows a struggling actor with a dream of producing a theater play. Running out of options, he turns to his estranged grandfather for financial help. Instead of money, his grandfather sets up a challenge. To secure the funds, he must prove himself by completing it. Along the way, their bond grows stronger as he overcomes various obstacles.

RVS Nikhil directed and wrote the film, which features Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Raja Goutham, and Priya Vadlamani. Meanwhile, Sandilya Pisapati composed the music for this movie.

Which one of these Telugu movies are you going to watch on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.