Brahma Anandam OTT Release: When and where to watch Brahmanandam's Telugu comedy drama online

The Telugu comedy-drama Brahma Anandam hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and quickly garnered considerable audience attention. However, despite the hype surrounding the movie, it performed lukewarmly at the box office. Now, the film is all set for its second run on OTT.

When and where to watch Brahma Anandam

Directed by RVS Nikhil, Brahma Anandam is set to premiere on OTT soon. The Telugu comedy-drama will be available for fans to stream on Aha Video starting March 14, 2025.

Almost a month after its theatrical release, it remains to be seen how Brahma Anandam fares as it premieres on the small screen.

Official trailer and plot of Brahma Anandam

The storyline of Brahma Anandam revolves around a struggling actor who is desperately seeking funding to fulfill his ambitious dream of producing a theater production.

After exhausting all possible resources, he turns to his estranged grandfather as a last resort, hoping for financial support. However, he is left stunned when his grandfather sets forth a challenge that he must complete to qualify for the funding.

As the movie progresses, it delves into the meticulous bonding between the grandfather and grandson while capturing the various hurdles the young man must overcome to secure the money.

Cast and crew of Brahma Anandam

The main cast of Brahma Anandam includes actors Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore, Priya Vadlamani, Talluri Rameswari, Rajeev Kanakala, Sampath Raj, and others.

The Telugu comedy-drama is written and directed by RVS Nikhil and is bankrolled under Swadharam Entertainment. The musical score for Brahma Anandam is composed by Sandilya Pisapati.