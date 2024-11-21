No reconciliation for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; divorce decree likely to be passed on THIS date

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were rumored to be considering a reconciliation after announcing their divorce back in 2022. However, as per the latest report, they seem to have finally called it quits.

As mentioned by Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have finally stated during a court session in Chennai recently that they indeed wish for a divorce and nothing else.

Going by their statement, the court has signaled a final date of hearing for the case, which is scheduled for November 27. This recent session is said to be attended by both the parties, after they failed to attend the hearing on their case for several attempts previously.

The verdict will be passed finally on the aforementioned date, bringing curtains to their wedding of many years.

For the unversed, the couple is parents to their sons, Linga and Yatra, who are duly co-parented by both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Despite having gone separate ways, the two frequently share pictures of their sons, indicating that for their children, the two of them choose to stay on the same page.

It was back in September 2024 when the first murmurs about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa opting for a reconciliation had surfaced for the first time.

While neither of them had commented on the matter, the buzz started after Dhanush allegedly dropped a like on one of Aishwaryaa’s social media posts. While it might be a mere coincidence, it did not stop people from shipping the two of them together again.

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for his next project, Idly Kadai, with Nithya Menen. He also signed up for another project with Amaran’s director, Rajkumar Periasamy.

