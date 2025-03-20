L2 Empuraan trailer: Here's what netizens have to say about Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in action drama

The highly anticipated trailer of L2: Empuraan was unveiled by the makers during the early hours of the day. Although it was released unannounced to prevent alleged leaks, it quickly sparked discussions online. Viewers were impressed by Mohanlal’s screen presence alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and other actors in the film.

People who watched the trailer of L2: Empuraan described it as outstanding and phenomenal. Netizens praised the background score and visuals, calling them incredible, and highlighted the powerful screen presence of the actors. Viewers also appreciated the action choreography, expressing excitement for the movie.

Another viewer shared their admiration for Mohanlal, stating that no one in Malayalam cinema matches his ability to pull off both traditional and stylish looks. The person also urged others to take notice of his undeniable "swag."

"The besttrailer cut ever!!..Insane theatrical experience loading. Get ready folks," posted a netizen on X.

One more viewer chimed in and expressed excitement after watching the L2: Empuraan trailer. The individual praised Prithviraj Sukumaran’s presence and called the trailer another masterpiece. Predicting a blockbuster, they highlighted themes of power, vengeance, and greed while suggesting that box office records were set to be shattered within a week.

Rajinikanth also watched the trailer of the action drama and shared his thoughts on X. He wrote, "Watched the trailer of my dear Mohan’s @Mohanlal and @PrithviOfficial Prithvi ‘s film #Empuraan .. fantastic work , congratulations !!! I wish the team all the best for the release. God bless"

Take a look at more reactions below:

L2: Empuraan (L2E) is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. A sequel to Lucifer (2019), it features Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others. Originally planned as a trilogy, the franchise expanded following Lucifer's success.

The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2025.

Are you excited to watch L2E in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.