EXCLUSIVE: Maidaan actor Priyamani says Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan emote through their eyes

Priyamani is a huge star who is shining brightly in the Indian film industry. While she had proved her mettle in the South Indian film industry, Bollywood has finally started giving her the dues that she is rightly capable of. With multiple movies in languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, she finally stepped into the Hindi film industry with the action-adventure film Raavan.

Then came Ram Gopal Varma’s bilingual film Rakht Charitra 2. But very recently, she was seen in Article 370 and is gearing up for the release of Maidaan. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experience working with Ajay Devgn in a sports drama. Read on!

Priyamani says Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan speak with their eyes

We got into a sit-down chat with Priyamani, wherein she spoke about her response to Article 370, her highs and lows as an actor, and her experience working with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming movie Maidaan.

When asked how it was sharing the screen with the senior star, the Ateet actress opined, “Oh Phenomenal, that man, he is a different league altogether. Such a brilliant actor, he speaks so much with his eyes. I still remember the times when we shot together. Whenever we shot emotional scenes, I remember he didn’t have much dialogue in them. But yet, he doesn’t have to speak. His eyes, his body language, and his expressions, that speaks volumes. And I think how he has brought Rahim Saab to life I think is brilliant.”

In 2023, she also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller Jawaan. When said that he also is very expressive with his eyes, she said, “But they express it in a very different way.”

Watch the interview below:

Priyamani talks about being self-critical after receiving the Nation Film Award for Best Actress

In 2007, she was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the Tamil film Paruthiveeran. When quizzed about whether she now feels pressure to do better roles and films, she said that she is self-critical about her acting most of the time.

Sharing the reason behind it, the actress added, “That’s because when I see myself, I think like I could have acted a scene a little better; I could have done this better because nobody is satisfied with their performance. You are always hungry to do better. But there was a responsibility that once the National Award was announced and I got the award, I was clear in the choices of films I was doing. It could be a modern film; it could be a song and dance number where I had to fly to Switzerland to shoot. I am saying that’s not wrong, but as long as the character had something to add to the movie, I was okay with it, which I am doing right now, and I am quite okay.”

More about Maidaan

The sports drama Maidaan is written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani and also features actors like Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The film, which tells the tale of renowned Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the Eid holidays.

