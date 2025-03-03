Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office: Kunchacko Boban’s crime thriller STORMS Rs 41 crore in 11 days; approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, and starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, is doing wonders at the box office. The movie is not only performing well in the home state but also getting equal traction in the overseas markets.

Officer On Duty smashes Rs 41 crore in 11 days; marching towards the Rs 50 crore mark

Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty grossed over an impressive Rs 41 crore at the worldwide box office by the end of its second weekend. Out of which, around Rs 21 crore came from Kerala only. This is a spectacular result for such a small-budget regional movie.

The crime thriller is on course to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Kunchacko’s career by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Anjaam Pathiraa (Rs 47.65 crore). Looking at its strong box office trends, the movie will soon enter into the Rs 50 crore club, becoming the first ever movie of Kunchacko Boban to do so.

Officer On Duty to enjoy free run till Empuraan arrives

Officer On Duty has already bagged a Blockbuster verdict at the box office. It will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of more weeks as there is no big competition till EID 2025. The movie is likely to leave cinemas with the arrival of Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan on March 27th.

It is the second blockbuster movie in Malayalam cinema this year after Rekhachitram. Interestingly, Both are crime thrillers.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

