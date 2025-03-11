Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's crime thriller hits Rs 50 crore mark on Day 19

The Malayalam crime thriller flick Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead, is dominating the box office these days. The movie made history at the Mollywood box office on Day 19.

Officer On Duty marks entry into Rs 50 crore club; set for a long run

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Officer On Duty stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark globally on its 3rd Monday. With such a solid trend, the movie also became the first-ever Kunchacko Boban's movie to enter the Rs 50 crore club. It surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Anjaam Pathiraa, to bag the title of the highest-grossing movie of Kunchacko's career.

Out of this massive total, a staggering sum of Rs 25 crore came from the home state. The movie has already bagged a Blockbuster verdict at the box office, becoming the second big success of 2025 from Malayalam cinema after Rekhachithram.

Released on February 20th, the Jithu Ashraf-directed movie opened to a superlative word-of-mouth and that's what is driving its business at the box office. Going by the trends and a strong hold, the much-loved crime thriller is set for a long run. It will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks as no significant Malayalam movie is coming until the release of Mohanlal's Empuraan on Eid 2025.

Officer On Duty In Cinemas

