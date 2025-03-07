Rekhachithram on OTT: Mammootty’s AI appearance in Asif Ali starrer wows netizens; say 'It's never about the budget…’
Here’s how netizens are reacting to Mammootty’s AI-generated scenes in Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram after its digital debut.
Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram premiered on Sony Liv on March 6, arriving a day earlier than expected. While the Malayalam mystery thriller has impressed audiences with its storyline, what truly caught everyone's attention was Mammootty’s AI-generated avatar. Since the plot revolves around the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram, the makers used AI to recreate the veteran actor's younger self.
Netizens were in awe of Mammootty's AI-generated look and praised the Rekhachithram team for their brilliant work. A viewer shared that filmmaking is not just about the budget but the intention behind it. The person appreciated the impressive technical work done within a limited budget and considered it a great case study for others. They also described it as "one of the finest AI recreations in Indian cinema".
On the other hand, a viewer noted that some ace directors, despite having massive budgets, have failed to handle AI properly. This has led to poor on-screen recreations of late veteran actors, making Rekhachithram’s team deserving of immense appreciation.
The person also praised the filmmakers for achieving a high-quality AI recreation within a limited budget and called it a commendable effort.
Another user reviewed the Asif Ali starrer and mentioned that the film revolves around a police officer investigating a 40-year-old murder case linked to a movie set. The netizen found it to be a well-crafted suspenseful investigation drama and appreciated the AI work done for Mammootty.
Take a look at more reactions below:
Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko, with a screenplay by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, who also penned the story. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, the film features Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Manoj K Jayan in pivotal roles. Appu Prabhakar handled the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed took charge of the editing. The film’s music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.
Have you watched Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram on OTT? If yes, share your honest review with us in the comments below.
