L2 Empuraan: Release of sequel to Mohanlal's action flick postponed? Prithviraj Sukumaran REACTS to buzz

The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan is one of the most anticipated Malayalam actioner sequels. After the massive success of its predecessor, Lucifer, all eyes are on the second installment and what it will bring to the table. Recently, rumors have been rife suggesting a delay in the release of the action flick.

L2: Empuraan is supposed to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. However, new reports stated that the film has been delayed due to an alleged financial strain on the production house backing the project, Lyca Productions.

A few reports also stated that Mohanlal’s own Aashirvad Cinemas is considering the move to remove association with Lyca Productions and release L2: Empuraan independently.

But now, amidst all these unconfirmed reports, director Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a cryptic yet meaningful post, silencing them all. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he dropped a poster of the film featuring Mohanlal.

Check out the post here:

However, it was the punch line on the poster that grabbed attention. It read, “At your greatest moment... Be careful! That’s when... THE DEVIL COMES FOR YOU!”

Moreover, sharing the post, Prithviraj himself captioned it as “The greatest trick the DEVIL ever pulled... was convincing the world he doesn’t exist!”

Coming back to L2: Empuraan, the upcoming movie was awarded a UA certificate by the CBFC back on March 6. After its censoring, the final runtime of the Mohanlal starrer came to a duration of 2 hours and 59 minutes.

Meanwhile, the plot of the sequel drama is said to begin technically where the first installment had ended.

Moreover, the film will also navigate the background and rise to power of many of its characters, including the protagonists, Stephen Nedumpally and Zayed Masood.