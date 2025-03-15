5 gripping web shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar that throw light on societal issues: Black Warrant to Dahaad
From Black Warrant to Dahaad and Delhi Crime, here are five gripping social issues TV dramas to watch over the weekend.
Among the scores of web shows currently streaming across multiple OTT platforms, there are some which are either based on incidents that shook countrymen or highlight what’s wrong in society. Such dramas on social issues have often connected with the audience, leaving them thinking by the end of the show.
Here are five gripping shows that highlight social issues:
1. Black Warrant
Where to watch: Netflix
Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant is a crime drama TV series. The thriller is based on the 2019 non-fiction book titled ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ penned by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. The Netflix series stars Zahan Kapoor along with Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur.
2. Dahaad
Where to watch: Prime Video
The 2023 crime thriller series showcases how a female cop fights societal expectations to catch hold of Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who preyed on women looking to get married. Dahaad also shows a female officer’s fight to eradicate cast-based prejudice that people still face in society. Led by Sonakshi Sinha, the Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar creation also features Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.
3. Delhi Crime
Where to watch: Netflix
Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime shows the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape that shook the entire country. The police procedural crime drama stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. In the second season, the makers focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang, a criminal gang that wreaked havoc in society. If you haven’t watched Delhi Crime yet, then take this as a sign!
4. Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Those who are aware of the 1992 Indian stock market scam would relate to Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story. It’s a biographical financial thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Pratik Gandhi as the protagonist Harshad Mehta. He is joined by Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, and many others.
5. Human
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
This 2022 medical thriller series highlights the dark world of human testing and the many medical scams that remain to be unearthed. Human is a 10-episode series that stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Seema Biswas and Aditya Srivastav.
