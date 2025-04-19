Prabhas teases being part of ‘something special’ as he shares birthday wish for Fauji director Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas is currently juggling multiple projects, with one of the highlights being Hanu Raghavapudi's period action-adventure film Fauji. Recently, the Rebel star shared a special birthday wish for the director.

On his Instagram story, Prabhas posted a monochrome picture of Hanu and wrote a heartfelt note, expressing his excitement about being part of the special project. He wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Hanu sir… Happy to be a part of something special with you."

Check out the post here:

After completing Fauji, Prabhas is expected to move on to his other work commitments, starting with Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Maruthi's The Raja Saab in the pipeline, along with sequels Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.

However, according to a new report by India Today, Prabhas is likely to take a month-long vacation before diving into his upcoming projects.

Sources close to the news portal have revealed that Prabhas has already taken a break and is currently vacationing in Italy, enjoying a peaceful retreat amid his hectic schedule. After his return, the Salaar star will resume shooting for The Raja Saab and complete the remaining patchwork for Fauji, which is set for release later this year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is expected to dive into completing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop-drama Spirit.

However, it's important to note that these are currently just rumors, with no official confirmation from the actor yet.

