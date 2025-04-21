Pavani Reddy and Amir's love story: Journey from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 housemates to soulmates

Pavani Reddy and Amir's journey is straight out of a reality show fairytale. What began as a spark inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 house soon blossomed into a beautiful bond beyond the cameras. From exchanging glances under 24/7 surveillance to vows in a traditional ceremony, the couple’s journey came full circle as they tied the knot in Chennai on April 20. Their wedding was not just a celebration of love but also a reminder that sometimes reality TV does lead to real-life romance.

Pavani Reddy and Amir's love story

Pavani Reddy and Amir's love story began inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 house. Amir, a choreographer, entered the show as a wildcard. He quickly developed feelings for Pavani Reddy and his open confession surprised many. Even their on-air kiss became a subject of debate; soon, their bond won over the viewers.

After the show, the couple stayed in the spotlight. They teamed up for BB Jodigal Season 2 and their chemistry lit up the stage. The duo eventually won the title and fans cheered for them as their journey continued beyond reality TV.

Talking about their inter-religious wedding, Pavani told Etimes, "Amir is a Muslim and I am a Hindu, but we both felt there was no need for either of us to convert in order to get married. We respect each other’s faiths and believe that love transcends religious boundaries."

Pavani Reddy and Amir get married

Pavani Reddy and Amir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai, surrounded by close family and loved ones. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram, offering glimpses from their special day. They posted a video featuring a montage of photos that captured them smiling and cherishing every moment of their wedding.

The ceremony was also attended by newlyweds Priyanka Deshpande and DJ Vasi Sachi. Priyanka, who shares a close bond with the couple since their time on Bigg Boss Tamil 5, even took part in the wedding rituals alongside them.

Take a look at the posts below:

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes to Pavani Reddy and Amir on their marriage. Keep following us for more updates.

