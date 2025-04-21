Bigg Boss Tamil couple Amir and Pavani Reddy tie the knot; newlyweds Priyanka Deshpande-DJ Vasi Sachi attend ceremony

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 lovebirds Pavani Reddy and Amir are now married! Yes, one of the most popular couples in the South television industry tied the knot in Chennai on Sunday, April 20. Their wedding was an intimate affair and you'll be surprised to know who all attended the dreamy ceremony.

None other than Priyanka Deshpande and DJ Vasi Sachi. Pavani Reddy has known Priyanka since they participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. As Amir was also part of the show, the three of them shared a close bond with each other.

Coming back to the wedding, Pavani and Amir shared a video from the ceremony that captured all the candid moments in a montage of photos. She also posted a few photos in which Priyanka was seen assisting the couple during the rituals and helping Amir.

Sharing the clip, Amir wrote in the caption, "20/04/2025 new beginnings."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the couple made the post, their fans took to the comments to shower them with well wishes. A user wrote, "Happy married life, lovebirds. God bless you both with everlasting Happiness and Smiles Amir & Pavani," while another commented, "Wishing you a world of joy together and may God bless you both Amir and Pavni with abundance of love darlings m. Be happy."

For the wedding, the bride stunned in a vibrant silk lehenga saree, paired with a richly embroidered blouse and dupatta. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry. On the other hand, the groom chose a classic white silk dhoti and angavastram for the occasion.

Take a look at the post below:

Pavani and Amir's love story started inside the Bigg Boss house. Pavani was one of the main contestants, while Amir entered later as a wildcard participant.

After leaving the house, their bond grew stronger, and they continued to stay inseparable. The couple also participated in BB Jodigal 2, where they emerged as the winners of the season.

