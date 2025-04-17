Who is TV host Priyanka Deshpande's second husband? Here's everything you need to know about DJ Vashi Sachi

Popular TV host and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 fame Priyanka Deshpande has tied the knot for the second time. Yes, you read that right! She got married on April 16 to DJ Vasi Sachi. Now, inside photos from their dreamy wedding are going viral across social media, leaving fans curious about her husband. If you’re wondering the same, keep reading.

Who is Vasi Sachi?

Vasi Sachi is a well-known DJ and entrepreneur. He owns an event management company called Clique 187 and is a familiar face in the party and entertainment scene. Over the years, he has performed at some of the top clubs, discotheques, and private events, including several high-profile weddings.

As per Live Mint, Vashi and Priyanka Deshpande first met during one of his events where she was hosting. They kept in touch and gradually became close. Their bond grew stronger in recent months, eventually leading them to take the next step in their relationship and tie the knot.

Who is Priyanka Deshpande's first husband?

Priyanka Deshpande was previously married to Praveen Kumar. The couple tied the knot in 2016. In 2022, rumors of their separation began to circulate online after fans noticed Praveen’s absence from Priyanka’s public events. He was also missing from her Instagram posts, which added to the speculation. At the time, Priyanka dismissed the rumors and labeled them as baseless. However, now that her wedding pictures with Vasi are out, fans have their answers.

Priyanka Deshpande wedding photos

Priyanka Deshpande recently took to her Instagram handle to share inside photos from her wedding ceremony with Vasi Sachi. Sharing the adorable pictures, she wrote, "16.04.2025. Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one." While this came as a surprise to many, others were happy and showered the couple with their love.

Bigg Boss contestant Shrutika Arjun congratulated the couple and wrote, "Many congratulations."

Take a look at the photos below:

TV star Priyanka Deshpande rose to fame with shows like Super Singer, Bigg Boss Tamil, and Cooku with Comali. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

