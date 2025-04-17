Bigg Boss runner-up Priyanka Deshpande marries 10 years older groom DJ Vashi Sachi; netizens ask, ‘60th wedding anniversary?’

Former Bigg Boss runner-up and notable Tamil actress-turned-television presenter Priyanka Deshpande announced her wedding to DJ Vashi Sachi on April 16. This marks her second marriage, following the end of her previous one, the reasons for which remain personal.

Pictures from her dreamy nuptials revealed an intimate celebration with close friends and family at a picturesque location. The couple was seen matching the vibe in ethnic ensembles, with the bride opting for a subtle gold outfit.

Along with the photos, Priyanka Deshpande shared a short yet meaningful caption: “16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one #love.”

Soon enough, the comment section of Priyanka's post was flooded with messages from friends, fans, and colleagues. While many well-wishers congratulated the couple, there were also some naysayers. A few mocked the alleged age gap between Priyanka and her husband, with some comments suggesting the pictures looked like their "60th wedding anniversary," while others tagged them as "daddy-daughter goals."

As per a report by Deccan Herald, Priyanka ended her previous marriage with Praveen Kumar after filing for divorce in 2022. Moving on, she met Vashi Sachi, a renowned DJ who also runs his own management company and has been a part of numerous high-profile weddings in the past.

The two are believed to have met at a private event and dated for a brief period before deciding to take their relationship to the next level and enter into wedlock.

